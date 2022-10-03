Indonesia sets up team to probe soccer stampede; police use of tear gas in focus

Indonesia has set up an independent team to investigate a crowd crush at a soccer stadium that killed 125 people, including 32 children, authorities said on Monday, as the country’s human rights commission questioned the police use of tear gas.

Panic-stricken spectators stampeded as they tried to escape the overpacked stadium in Malang, East Java, on Saturday after police fired tear gas to disperse fans from the losing home side who ran onto the pitch at the end of the BRI Liga 1 match in the domestic league.

At least 32 of the victims were children between 3 and 17, Nahar, an official at the women’s empowerment and child protection ministry, told Reuters. The official has earlier put the death toll of children at 17.

“My family and I didn’t think it would turn out like this,” said Endah Wahyuni, the elder sister of two boys, Ahmad Cahyo, 15, and Muhammad Farel, 14, who died after being caught in the melee.

Players and officials from Arema Football Club gather to pray on the pitch on Monday, for victims of the stampede at Kanjuruhan stadium in Indonesia Oct. 1, 2022. Juni Kriswanto / AFP - Getty Images

“They loved soccer, but never watched Arema live at Kanjuruhan stadium, this was their first time,” she added at her brothers’ funeral on Sunday, referring to the home side they backed.

FIFA, the governing body for world soccer, says in its safety regulations that firearms or “crowd control gas” should not be used at matches.

“If there hadn’t been any tear gas maybe there wouldn’t have been chaos,” Choirul Anam, a commissioner at Indonesia’s National Commission on Human Rights, known as Komnas Ham, told a briefing at the stadium.