About a dozen injured as floor collapses at Indonesia Stock Exchange

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The second floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building collapsed on Monday, an exchange employee said, injuring about a dozen people who were carried from the building on stretches.

"The second floor of the building has collapsed," said Vindy, a personal assistant to the exchange's president-director, Tito Sulistio, who was in the building at the time.

BREAKING: Scene at Jakarta stock exchange now. Floor collapse. Many casualties pic.twitter.com/n21IclcgWq — Adam Harvey (@adharves) January 15, 2018

About a dozen injured people were seen being carried from the building on stretchers, a witness told Reuters, and police were cordoning off the two-tower, multi-story building. Markets were in their midday break and were to reopen at 1:30 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. ET).

Images circulated on social media showed a mangled metal structure that had collapsed around a Starbucks cafe near the entrance to the multi-story building. TV images showed some people sitting on the steps outside the building.

