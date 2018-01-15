28 injured as floor collapses at Indonesia Stock Exchange

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The second floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building collapsed on Monday, injuring more than two dozen people, hospital officials and witnesses said.

Reuters quoted a personal assistant to the exchange's president-director, Tito Sulistio, as saying, "The second floor of the building has collapsed." Sulistio was in the building at the time.

People look for victims after an internal balcony collapsed at Indonesia's stock exchange in Jakarta on Monday. Amailia Putri Hasniawati / AFP - Getty Images

Jakarta's Siloam Hospital has received 28 victims, a spokeswoman told The Associated Press. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Images circulated on social media showed a mangled metal structure that had collapsed around a Starbucks cafe near the entrance to the multi-story building. TV images showed some people sitting on the steps outside the building.

Markets were in their midday break at the time of the collapse and were to have reopened at 1:30 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. ET).

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.