28 injured as floor collapses at Indonesia Stock Exchange

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The second floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building collapsed on Monday, injuring more than two dozen people, hospital officials and witnesses said.

Reuters quoted a personal assistant to the exchange's president-director, Tito Sulistio, as saying, "The second floor of the building has collapsed." Sulistio was in the building at the time.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Walkway collapse in Indonesia caught on camera; dozens injured 0:27 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1137280579813" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Jakarta's Siloam Hospital has received 28 victims, a spokeswoman told The Associated Press. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Images circulated on social media showed a mangled metal structure that had collapsed around a Starbucks cafe near the entrance to the multi-story building. TV images showed some people sitting on the steps outside the building.

Markets were in their midday break at the time of the collapse and were to have reopened at 1:30 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. ET).