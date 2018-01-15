Feedback
28 injured as floor collapses at Indonesia Stock Exchange

by Reuters and Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The second floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building collapsed on Monday, injuring more than two dozen people, hospital officials and witnesses said.

Reuters quoted a personal assistant to the exchange's president-director, Tito Sulistio, as saying, "The second floor of the building has collapsed." Sulistio was in the building at the time.

Jakarta's Siloam Hospital has received 28 victims, a spokeswoman told The Associated Press. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

Images circulated on social media showed a mangled metal structure that had collapsed around a Starbucks cafe near the entrance to the multi-story building. TV images showed some people sitting on the steps outside the building.

Markets were in their midday break at the time of the collapse and were to have reopened at 1:30 p.m. local time (1:30 a.m. ET).

