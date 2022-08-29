International inspectors were heading Monday to the Ukrainian nuclear plant at the center of growing alarm about a potential radiation disaster.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog mission is set to arrive at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant later this week, offering hope for progress even as the two warring sides exchanged new accusations of shelling around the complex in southern Ukraine.

“The day has come,” Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a tweet early Monday, announcing that a team was "on its way" after weeks of negotiations about getting nuclear inspectors access to the site near the conflict's front lines.

“We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility,” Grossi said.

The mission — which will be led by Grossi — will assess physical damage to the plant, determine how well its safety systems are functioning, evaluate working conditions for its staff and perform any urgent safeguard activities, the IAEA said in a separate tweet.

The U.N.’s atomic energy agency has warned for months about the risk of a nuclear catastrophe, and has sought to send in a team to inspect and help secure the safety of the plant.