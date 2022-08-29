International inspectors were heading Monday to the Ukrainian nuclear plant at the center of growing alarm about a potential radiation disaster.
The United Nations nuclear watchdog mission is set to arrive at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant later this week, offering hope for progress even as the two warring sides exchanged new accusations of shelling around the complex in southern Ukraine.
“The day has come,” Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a tweet early Monday, announcing that a team was "on its way" after weeks of negotiations about getting nuclear inspectors access to the site near the conflict's front lines.
“We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest nuclear facility,” Grossi said.
The mission — which will be led by Grossi — will assess physical damage to the plant, determine how well its safety systems are functioning, evaluate working conditions for its staff and perform any urgent safeguard activities, the IAEA said in a separate tweet.
The U.N.’s atomic energy agency has warned for months about the risk of a nuclear catastrophe, and has sought to send in a team to inspect and help secure the safety of the plant.
Last week, fighting in the area temporarily disconnected the plant from Ukraine’s power grid for the first time in its 40-year history, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the incident led to a radiation catastrophe being narrowly avoided thanks to backup generators.
On Friday, Ukrainian authorities began distributing iodine tablets to residents near the plant in case of any future radiation leak, bringing back painful memories in a country still haunted by the 1986 nuclear disaster at Chernobyl.
The plant has been under Russian control since March, but Ukrainian engineers continue to operate it. Ukraine’s allies have urged Russia to hand over control, and the U.N. has warned that any attack on the plant would be "suicidal."
News of the IAEA mission came as the U.S. accused Russia Sunday of failing to acknowledge the “grave radiological risk” at the plant, and blocking the final draft of a review of a key U.N. nuclear non-proliferation treaty.
Late Sunday, Russia shelled the nearby town of Enerhodar, according to the town’s mayor, Dmytro Orlov. He said Monday that at least 10 people were injured.
There was no immediate reaction from Moscow.
A day earlier, Ukrainian officials accused Russian forces of firing missiles and artillery on Ukrainian-held areas across the river from the plant. But Russia accused Ukrainian artillery units of shelling areas around the facility three times in the past 24 hours. Russia’s defense ministry said some shells exploded in close vicinity to structures containing nuclear fuel.
NBC News could not verify either side's claims.
In its latest update Sunday, the IAEA said while Ukraine reported renewed shelling in recent days, it said all safety systems remained operational and there had been no increase in radiation levels.