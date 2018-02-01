The caravan of migrants seeking asylum in the United States reached the border last weekend at the end of a grueling monthslong journey that took them up through Mexico to the city of Tijuana. Organizers of the group said dozens of migrants have been allowed into the U.S. for processing by early Wednesday afternoon.

The group grew to include about 1,200 migrants along the way as the asylum seekers trekked north by foot, by bus, and by the infamous freight train known as “the beast.” Many are fleeing violence and persecution in Central America.

Some of the migrants chose to stay behind and seek asylum in Mexico, but a group of roughly 100 people is now waiting to plead their case at the San Ysidro port of entry, a border crossing station that connects to San Diego, California, while about 50 have already begun the process.

Reuters photographer Edgard Garrido chronicled the caravan’s journey for weeks, following the migrants from the state of Veracruz in Mexico to the U.S. border. See his photos and follow the migrants' trek above.