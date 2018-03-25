Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

LOS ANGELES — Mexican authorities said there are no indications of violence in the deaths of four members of an Iowa family found in a condominium where they were vacationing near the resort town of Tulum.

The Mexican Embassy in Washington, D.C., and the office of the attorney general for the state of Quintana Roo on Mexico's Caribbean coast both told NBC News that no indications of a struggle or crime were found on the bodies or in the condominium where the Sharp family was staying.

"So far, no signs of violence have been found," said Paulina Chávez Alonzo, spokeswoman for the embassy. She offered the Mexican government's "deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Sharps."

The office of the state attorney general was investigating the deaths. An official in the office said the bodies of the parents were found in bed while those of the children were discovered in front of a television. A police official in the Sharps' hometown of Creston, Iowa, said the department was "not releasing any information until we get autopsy reports back."