Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran — More than 700 people were injured when a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit western Iran, authorities said Monday.

No fatalities were reported. Most of the victims suffered only slight injuries in Sunday night's quake, according to Iranian state television.

It added that more than 160 aftershocks occurred in the region, including two quakes stronger than magnitude 5.

The earthquake struck near the town of Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran's Kermanshah province, which was the epicenter of an earthquake last year that killed more than 600 people and where some still remain homeless.

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences an earthquake per day on average.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam in southern Iran, killing 26,000 people.