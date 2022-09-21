Iran protests intensify as women burn headscarves in defiance of morality police

The death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman has ignited simmering tensions over social freedoms, drawing thousands to streets across the country and support from around the world.

“I think we’re all in awe of the bravery of Iranian women who have long pushed forward their demands despite all the restrictions,” Tara Sepehri Far, senior Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch, told NBC News on Wednesday. “This time they’re calling out the system nature of morality police violence and call for the abolishing the law.”

“Protests in Iran quickly turn into broader political grievances so what people are chanting in the streets reflect that,” she continued. “But I think it’s fair to say that they united in support of accountability for Mahsa’s death and transformative changes to compulsory Hijab laws.”

Protesters took to the streets in at least 14 cities across Iran on Tuesday, according to estimates by the Kurdistan-based Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, with many chanting against the regime and in favor of women's rights.

Access to the internet in all cities in the Kurdish region has been entirely cut off since early Wednesday morning, according to the group, following similar disruptions reported by state media early this week in the capital Tehran.

Iran’s minister of communications said earlier Wednesday that he had been misquoted after news outlets cited him as saying the authorities might disrupt internet services for security reasons.

Authorities on Wednesday confirmed three people, including a member of the security forces, had been killed during the unrest. Hengaw said the toll was at least seven in the country’s Kurdish region alone.

NBC News has not verified the claims.