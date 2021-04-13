IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Iran says it will enrich uranium to 60 percent purity after Natanz attack

Abbas Araghchi said Iran has informed the United Nation’s atomic watchdog of its intentions.
Image: FILE PHOTO: A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran
A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, 155 miles south of the Iranian capital Tehran.Raheb Homavandi / Reuters
By Saphora Smith and Ali Arouzi

Iran will start enriching uranium at 60 percent purity following the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said Tuesday.

On state-run Press TV, Abbas Araghchi said Iran has informed the United Nation’s atomic watchdog of its intentions.

The decision to hike the level of enrichment will be seen as a further reduction in compliance by Iran with the restrictions on its nuclear program agreed in its 2015 deal with world powers.

On Monday, Iran blamed Israel for a weekend sabotage attack at Natanz that damaged centrifuges it uses to enrich uranium there, and warned that it would take revenge for the assault.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.

Saphora Smith

Saphora Smith is a London-based reporter for NBC News Digital. 

Ali Arouzi

Ali Arouzi is NBC News' Tehran bureau chief and correspondent.