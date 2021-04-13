Iran will start enriching uranium at 60 percent purity following the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said Tuesday.

On state-run Press TV, Abbas Araghchi said Iran has informed the United Nation’s atomic watchdog of its intentions.

The decision to hike the level of enrichment will be seen as a further reduction in compliance by Iran with the restrictions on its nuclear program agreed in its 2015 deal with world powers.

On Monday, Iran blamed Israel for a weekend sabotage attack at Natanz that damaged centrifuges it uses to enrich uranium there, and warned that it would take revenge for the assault.

