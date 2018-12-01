Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Most world leaders reacted with cautious optimism on President Donald Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong Un — but Iran warned the North Korean leader to be wary.

South Korea was perhaps the most enthusiastic about the statement signed by Kim to reaffirm a previous promise made in April to "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

"Leaving dark days of war and conflict behind, we will write a new chapter of peace and cooperation," South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said in a statement released by his office. "We will be there together with North Korea along the way."

Iran urged Kim not to trust Trump. The president pulled the U.S. out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last month, calling it deeply flawed and re-imposing unilateral sanctions.

"It is not clear that [Trump] would not cancel the agreement before returning back home," Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht was quoted as saying by local media. "We are facing a man who revokes his signature while abroad."