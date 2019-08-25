Breaking News Emails
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif made a surprise visit Sunday to the French city hosting the G-7 summit of world leaders.
A plane carrying Zarif, the Islamic Republic's top diplomat, landed in Biarritz Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the country's foreign ministry confirmed.
Abbas Mousavi stressed in his tweet that "there will be no meetings or negotiations" with American officials during Zarif's trip.
He said the trip was made at the invitation of the French foreign minister "to continue talks surrounding recent dialogue" between the two countries.
Mousavi made the announcement just after an Airbus A321 registered to the Iranian government landed there, fueling speculation Zarif could be on board.
President Donald Trump declined to comment on Zarif's apparent visit when asked by a reporter.
Zarif had only been known to be traveling in the coming days to Asia as part of his tour to get support for Iran amid rising tensions with the U.S. since Trump withdrew America from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.