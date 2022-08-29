Iraq orders curfew as followers of Shia cleric storm palace after he retires

A hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he would resign from Iraqi politics on Monday and his angry followers stormed the government palace in response, sparking fears that violence could erupt in a country already beset by its worst political crisis in years.

Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government. He refused to negotiate with Iran-backed Shiite rivals to form a consensus government.

In July, his supporters broke into the parliament to deter al-Sadr’s rivals from forming a government and have been staging a sit-in outside the building for over four weeks. His bloc has also resigned from parliament.

This is not the first time al-Sadr, who has called for early elections and the dissolution of parliament, has announced his retirement from politics — and many dismissed the latest move as another bluff to gain greater leverage against his rivals amid a worsening stalemate. The cleric has used the tactic on previous occasions when political developments did not go his way.

But many are concerned that it’s a risky gambit and are worried how it will impact Iraq’s fragile political climate.