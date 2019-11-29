Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi says will resign amid deadly protests

The PM announced his intention to step down live on television the day after more than 40 protesters were killed in clashes with security forces.
Image: Adel Abdul-Mahd
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-MahdiBurhan Ozbilici / AP

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Saphora Smith

Iraq’s embattled prime minister said Friday he would submit his resignation following weeks of deadly anti-government protests, making him the second Mideast leader forced to step down after demonstrations in recent weeks.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi announced his intention to resign Friday live on Iraqi television, the day after more than 40 protesters were killed in clashes with security forces.

Lebanon’s prime minister Saad Hariri announced last month that he was handing in his resignation to the president after he hit a “dead end” amid nationwide protests.

Gunfire, panic as anti-government protesters and security forces clash in Iraq

Nov. 6, 201900:51
Saphora Smith

Saphora Smith is a London-based reporter for NBC News Digital. 