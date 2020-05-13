Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LONDON — The British government acted unlawfully when it imprisoned prominent Irish republican Gerry Adams without trial in the 1970s, the United Kingdom's top court ruled on Wednesday.

Adams, now 71, was one of hundreds of people detained in Northern Ireland under legislation covering people suspected of terror-related offenses.

This policy of internment — imprisonment without trial — was one of the most controversial counter-insurgency tactics deployed by British authorities during the conflict known as the Troubles.

This was fought between mainly Protestant "unionists" who wanted Northern Ireland to remain part of the U.K., and mainly Catholic "republicans" who wanted to reunify with the Republic of Ireland following the island's partition in 1921.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Some 3,500 people — including militants, British soldiers and civilians on both sides — died before a peace deal was signed in 1998.

Adams has always denied being a member of the Irish Republican Army, the main paramilitary group that waged a guerrilla campaign against the British army and was responsible for more Troubles deaths than anyone else. Until 2018 he was leader of Sinn Fein, once widely considered to be the IRA's political wing.

He was detained without trial in 1973 under legislation covering anyone "suspected of having been concerned in the commission or attempted commission of any act of terrorism." He attempted to escape twice, leading to a further prison sentence of 18 months.

But the U.K.'s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that these two convictions for attempted escape were invalid because Adams' detention itself was unlawful. His imprisonment had only been reviewed by a junior minister rather than the U.K.'s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the court said.

The chain-of-command error was highlighted by the "30-year rule" that allows some historical documents to be declassified three decades later.

Following the judgement, Adams called on the British government to identify anyone else who may have been unlawfully imprisoned.

He said in a statement that the policy of internment "set aside the normal principles of law and was based on a blunt and brutal piece of coercive legislation."

"I have no regrets about my imprisonment except for the time I was separated from my family," he added, saying that among his fellow detainees there were "many remarkable, resilient and inspiring people."

"Internment, like all coercive measures, failed," he said.