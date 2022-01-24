Huge ISIS jail break raises specter of reenergized extremists

“This is ISIS’ first major attack since the liberation of Baghuz in March 2019,” said Siyamend Ali, a senior spokesman with the SDF, referring to the terrorist group’s last major stronghold in Syria.

According to Paul Rogers, a security expert and a professor at the University of Bradford in England, last week’s prison break was a “direct repeat” of what the group did in 2012 and 2013.

“It’s how they really expanded from being almost a rump group in Syria and Iraq through to being a very potent force in the space of a few months,” he said.

“The very fact they had a force of 100 people to try it and they could use car bombs means that basically they are a much bigger force to be reckoned with than we thought,” Rogers added.

Exact figures for the number of ISIS fighters taking part in the assault and the number of casualties from the fighting are unclear.

The SDF on Sunday counted between 150 and 200 ISIS combatants and said that 183 had been killed, although that figure includes some ISIS prisoners. The Kurdish group said 27 of its own members had died in the fighting.

The Pentagon confirmed that the U.S. had conducted airstrikes to aid SDF allies on the ground.

A statement by the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency on Saturday said the group had killed 200 Kurdish fighters, and included civil employees of the prison in that number.

NBC News was not able to verify the numbers independently.