ISIS announced a new leader Thursday to succeed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in an American-led raid in Syria last weekend.
The militant group named Abu Ibrahim Hashimi al-Quraishi in a message posted by its official media wing, according to the security consulting firm and NBC News partner Flashpoint.
It was the first time ISIS had acknowledged the death of al-Baghdadi as well as that of another senior figure named Abu Hassan al-Muhajir. President Donald Trump had identified al-Muhajir as al-Baghdadi's "number one replacement."
Trump said al-Baghdadi killed himself and three of his children, detonating a suicide vest as U.S. forces closed in after a "dangerous and daring" raid on Saturday.
NBC News reported Thursday that al-Baghdadi was betrayed by a member of his inner circle who led American troops to his compound in northern Syria.
While al-Baghdadi's death constitutes a significant blow to the militant group, experts have warned that it will not necessarily spell an end to the violent extremists trying to reconstitute their caliphate.