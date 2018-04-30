Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A missile attack in Syria triggered a blast powerful enough to register as a 2.6-magnitude earthquake and reportedly killed at least 25 pro-government fighters, including some Iranians.

The origin of the strike late Sunday was unclear, but there was speculation that it had been carried out by Israel, which has grown increasingly concerned by the buildup of Iranian forces in Syria.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the U.N., said Friday that more than "80,000 extremists from across the Middle East" are members of Shiite militias in Syria “under Iranian control.” Danon also identified what he said was an Iranian “induction and recruitment center” inside the war-torn country.

Israel did not immediately comment Monday, but it has not denied involvement in a similar deadly attack on the T4 air base in Homs earlier this month.

The blast from the strike Sunday, which hit the western city of Hama, registered as a 2.6-magnitude earthquake, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The U.S.-led military operation fighting the Islamic State in Syria said it was not involved in the attack.