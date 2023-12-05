Israel's new grid maps add to confusion and anger in Gaza

Ghalayini has already had to move five times during the current conflict, leaving Gaza City in the north for Khan Younis in the south, in an exodus urged by Israel and repeated by thousands of the enclave’s residents. Now, Israeli tanks and troops are once again targeting the city in which he has sought refuge — and to the 44-year-old, who said he found the map low-resolution and confusing on his internet connection, this is more about shaping international opinion than the safety of Gazans themselves.

“It’s a PR stunt that pays lip service to the idea of civilian protection,” said Ghalayini, who used to work as an air quality scientist before the conflict, “so then U.S. politicians can point to the map and say: ‘Look Israel is doing everything it can.’”

The White House has indeed become one of the loudest voices urging Israel to do more to limit displacement and deaths during its renewed assault on Gaza. Almost 16,000 people have been killed since the war began, around 70% of them women and children, according to local officials whose figures are supported by U.S. and United Nations officials.

Israel’s government and military say they are targeting only Hamas, which carried out the Oct. 7 attack in which 1,200 people were killed and some 240 abducted, according to Israeli officials. Israel blames Hamas, which runs Gaza, for using civilians as “human shields” and the Israeli military says it’s doing everything it can to protect civilians.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces published an online map showing Gaza — a tiny territory around twice the size of Washington, D.C. — split up into more than 600 zones, some no more than a block or two in size. The map itself doesn’t contain any interactive information, but rather the Israeli military says that Gazans should cross-reference its grid numbers with updates given through its Arabic language accounts on X about which zones they should evacuate.

That requires not only enough power and internet to access the map, but also for Palestinians under heavy bombardment to keep up with social media, too. And on Monday, when the IDF’s Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, told people that “we invite you to move” out of several numbered neighborhoods, the corresponding infographic he posted did not match up with his written message.

Nevertheless, the Israeli military dropped leaflets containing QR codes that linked to the map. And on Tuesday, it said 250,000 people had accessed the webpage so far.

“The map is divided into neighborhood numbers, indicating where civilians in a specific area should go to avoid being in the crossfire,” IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari told a news briefing Monday. “We call on international organizations in Gaza to assist us with this effort. It can help save lives.”