Israel is primed for a Gaza ground assault soon, ex-leader says, despite delays and concerns

Since that failed effort, a lasting peace has only seemed to grow more distant, both in practice and in support. On the Israeli side, most are still grieving less than two weeks after the Hamas attacks dealt the nation one of the worst days in its history. Many people here are eager for their military to enter Gaza, not just for their own safety from Hamas, but also for retribution.

“It’s very easy to kill somebody when he’s sleeping,” said Ari Taitou, 60, who runs the Épicerie Fine deli and café in Tel Aviv’s boutique Neve Tzedek neighborhood. He has three children serving in the IDF and his cousin lost a son on Oct. 7. “But now that we are awake, they will see what will be the strength of our revenge. And it’s not even revenge, it’s the strength of the justice.”

A ground invasion has not come as quickly as some commentators expected, perhaps forestalled by President Joe Biden’s visit on Wednesday where, drawing on the U.S. experience after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he warned against the dangers of being consumed by vengeance.

In a sign that an assault on Gaza was still very much being planned, Israel's current defense minister, Yoav Gallant, visited troops Thursday. "You see Gaza now from a distance, you will soon see it from inside. The command will come,” he said.

Barak says Israel currently enjoys “huge support” across the West, “but we know from our experiences that this will erode over time, and we will lose legitimacy in the minds of the public in most of the world because of the almost inevitable damage to civilians when we execute our operation.”

Since withdrawing from Gaza in 2005, Israel has launched several military operations in the enclave against Hamas, mostly recently in 2021, all of which have drawn international humanitarian concern and even condemnation.

In the Tel Aviv deli, one of its employees, Margarita Spector, 23, grapples with the humanitarian consequences of what she and many others see as the self-evident need to defend themselves.

“We don’t want to kill anyone or destroy Gaza; my wish is that we can free the people of Palestine from terrorists,” she said. “But here in Israel we still have this weird situation where people in other countries are criticizing us for defending ourselves. No other country would be expected to do that.”