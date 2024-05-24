Israel ordered to immediately halt Rafah offensive by top U.N. court

The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Israel to immediately halt its military operations in Rafah, the city in southern Gaza where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge in dire conditions.

Israel is unlikely to comply with the order, which the top United Nations court has no power to enforce, but the landmark ruling will pile pressure on the increasingly isolated U.S. ally.

Defying mounting international outrage over the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, the Israeli military has pressed ahead with the deadly offensive it launched in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks. Talks for a cease-fire have stalled, despite pressure at home for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza.

A woman stands next to a damaged building after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah on Wednesday. Eyad Baba / AFP - Getty Images

The ICJ's order follows an urgent plea by South Africa as part of its ongoing case at the court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, accusing Israel of genocidal acts in its monthslong assault on Gaza, a charge both Israel and the United States have denied.

The case will likely take years to resolve, but South Africa has sought interim orders to protect Palestinians.

An Israeli official told NBC News earlier Friday that its government would study the ruling before making decisions, but would not accept a court order to end the war against Hamas.

Friday's ruling comes just days after the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor applied for arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and others over alleged war crimes.

The ICC can charge people with war crimes and other related charges. It is separate from the ICJ, which considers cases between states and has no real power to enforce its rulings. Russia, for example, ignored an order in 2022 to halt its war in Ukraine.

The ICC announcement earned swift condemnation from Israel and from President Joe Biden, who said the “outrageous” move suggested a false “equivalence” between Israel and Hamas. His stance put the president at odds with several allies, who defended the independence of the top global crimes court.

Days later three U.S. allies — Spain, Norway and Ireland — announced that they would formally recognize a Palestinian state.

The move was met with outrage from Israeli officials, and on Friday Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he had decided to sever connections between the Spanish embassy in Israel and the Palestinians to “prohibit the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from providing services to the Palestinians.”

While Biden has expressed continued support for the eventual recognition of a Palestinian state, the White House said earlier this week that he “believes a Palestinian state should be realized through direct negotiations between the parties, not through unilateral recognition.”

But there has been little sign of an end to the war, with hundreds of thousands of people forced to flee Rafah in recent weeks as the IDF launched ground operations in the city it says are necessary to defeat Hamas despite public skepticism from Washington.

Fighting has also continued in northern and central Gaza, including in areas the IDF previously said it had cleared of Hamas’ presence. On Friday, the IDF announced it had retrieved the bodies of three hostages in the area of Jabalia camp in northern Gaza as part of those operations.

“We have a national and moral duty to do everything we can to return our abducted,” Netanyahu said Friday.

More than 35,000 people have been killed in the enclave, according to local health authorities, since Israeli forces began their offensive following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks, in which some 1,200 people were killed and around 250 others taken hostage, according to Israeli officials, marking a major escalation in a decadeslong conflict.

More than 100 people are believed to remain held in Gaza, with at least around a quarter of them believed to be dead.