Death of Israeli soldiers in explosion highlights friendly fire accidents in Gaza

TEL AVIV — The explosion could be heard across central Gaza.

As they got ready to destroy a Hamas facility used to build rockets, Israeli combat engineers were busy lining the site with explosive charges, making final preparations for a controlled detonation.

And then, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces, a nearby tank crew, believing they had spotted Hamas fighters, opened fire. The shell toppled an electricity pole, which fell and triggered the explosives.

Six soldiers were killed and 14 were injured in the Jan. 8 explosion, the IDF said, after television crews inside Gaza captured two gray plumes of smoke towering over the Bureij refugee camp.

Their deaths were the latest in a string of friendly fire incidents and accidents that have taken the lives of Israeli soldiers since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks.

Out of 170 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza last year, 29 were either shot by fellow soldiers or died in accidents, according to the latest available IDF data. That means nearly 1 in 5 or 17% of all Israeli losses have come not at the hands of Hamas, but from mishaps on their own side. Most countries don’t release data on friendly fire deaths, meaning that Israel faces added scrutiny.

“That is a high rate of friendly fire, even given that it’s occurring in very dense urban terrain,” James Stavridis, a retired U.S. Navy admiral and the former supreme commander of NATO forces, told NBC News in an interview. “I think the Israelis will be looking very hard at each of these incidents to try and draw the lesson learned and reduce that level of friendly fire.”

Incidents of friendly fire, sometimes referred to as “fratricide,” have long been reported, dogging even the world’s most highly trained militaries. The U.S. Naval War College found in a 1999 study that “cases of fratricide have tended to rise along with the advancement in technology,” as militaries strike targets from ever-greater distances without always being able to tell friend from foe.