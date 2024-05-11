Israel orders new evacuations in Rafah as it prepares to expand operations in Gaza's southernmost city

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The Israeli military ordered fresh evacuations from areas in Rafah on Saturday as it prepared to expand operations in Gaza’s southernmost city.

A post on social media site X by Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Forces spokesperson for the Arab media, called on people to leave Jabalia, as well as a refugee camp in the area, along with several other neighborhoods in the city.

People living there were in a “dangerous combat zone,” he said, adding that Hamas was trying to rebuild its capabilities in the area. “Therefore everyone who is in those areas exposes themselves and their families to danger,” he added.

“Go immediately to the shelters west of Gaza City,” he said.

The warning came amid heavy clashes on the outskirts of the city between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants leaving the crucial nearby aid crossings inaccessible. More than 110,000 people have already fled north from the city.

Adraee advised others to move to Al-Mawasi, a nearby coastal area where Israel has promised an “expanded humanitarian area” would await them.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.