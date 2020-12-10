Israel and Morocco agree to normalize relations in U.S. brokered deal

The north African country of Morocco has become the fourth predominantly Muslim country to normalize relations with Israel, President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Thursday.

Hailing the deal as "historic," Trump wrote that it was "a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East."

The U.S. will also recognize Morocco's claim over the disputed Western Sahara region, Trump wrote in a separate tweet.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI agreed in a conversation with Trump that his country would resume diplomatic relations with Israel “and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability,” the White House told the Associated Press.

The deal is the result of talks conducted by the president's senior adviser, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and his chief international negotiator, Avi Berkowitz.

"It further enhances Israel's security, while creating opportunities for Morocco and Israel to deepen their economic ties and improve the lives of their people," Kushner said.

