JERUSALEM — Israeli leaders engaged in a rare public clash with the United States on Wednesday after President Joe Biden criticized their contentious judicial overhaul plan.

Biden ignited a political firestorm with his suggestion that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should "walk away" from his proposal to weaken the country’s Supreme Court and warned that Israel “cannot continue down this road.”

Netanyahu and his allies responded defiantly to the direct rebuke from Washington, asserting that Israel would make its own decisions. Opposition leaders seized on the open feud as a sign that the now-paused reforms threatened the country's crucial friendship with the U.S. — and with it Israel's security.

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv over the weekend as months of protests culminated in a day of mass unrest. Ahmad Gharabli / AFP - Getty Images

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Biden said he was “very concerned” about Israeli democracy after months of protests that have pitted Netanyahu’s right-wing government against hundreds of thousands of demonstrators on the streets, as well as business leaders and military reservists.

Netanyahu announced this week that he was pausing the legislation and opening negotiations with opposition parties. But he has also promised far-right members of his governing coalition that he will pass the judicial overhaul in some form by the summer.

“Like many strong supporters of Israel, I’m very concerned. And I’m concerned that they get this straight. They cannot continue down this road,” Biden said.

Speaking in unusually direct terms about a U.S. ally, Biden said he had no intention of inviting Netanyahu to the White House “in the near term” and appeared to question whether the Israeli leader sincerely wanted to compromise.

“I hope he walks away from it," Biden said of the plan. “Hopefully, the prime minister will act in a way that he is going to try to work out some genuine compromise. But that remains to be seen,” he said.

Netanyahu responded with a series of tweets just before 1 am Jerusalem time. “Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends,” Netanyahu said.

His allies were less restrained and accused the Biden administration of interfering in Israel’s domestic politics.

Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel’s national security minister and leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, told Israeli radio that Biden “needs to understand that Israel is no longer a star on the U.S. flag. We are a democracy and I expect the U.S. president to understand that.”

Another minister tweeted that Biden had “fallen victim to fake news.” He later deleted the tweet.

Israeli opposition parties pointed to the public clash as evidence of the deteriorating relationship between the U.S. and Israel under Netanyahu’s leadership.

“For decades, Israel was the USA’s closest ally. The most extreme government in the country’s history ruined that in three months,” said Yair Lapid, the Israeli opposition leader.

Protesters opposed to Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul announced a demonstration in front of a U.S. embassy building in Tel Aviv on Thursday to rally in support of Biden’s criticism.

Opponents of the reforms argue they amount to a power grab that threaten to push the country toward dictatorship. Netanyahu argues that he is merely rebalancing power toward elected lawmakers and away from a judiciary that the right views as overstepping.

Biden and Netanyahu have known each other for around 40 years and the president routinely describes himself as a Zionist. But the relationship has appeared increasingly strained since Netanyahu returned to power in December at the head of a coalition government that includes parties from the far-right.