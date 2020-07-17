Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Israel re-imposed sweeping lockdown restrictions Friday on daily life in response to a new surge in coronavirus cases and amid growing public anger over the government’s handling of the crisis.

The government said that as of 5 p.m. local time Friday (10 a.m. ET) gyms and exercise studios will be closed to the public and restaurants will be closed for at-table dining. However, competitive athletes will be able to keep training indoors.

Tighter restrictions at the weekends will also be introduced including the closure of stores, beauty salons, museums and tourist attractions. Beaches will also be closed to the public at the weekend starting later this month, the government said.

"We are making every effort to avoid a general lockdown,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a Thursday evening Cabinet meeting where the new restrictions were discussed. “The disease is changing speed and we must change together with it.”

By late May, Israel had largely contained its outbreak, following a strict lockdown in the spring that even limited the number of feet residents were allowed to go from their homes. But cases have soared in the weeks since restrictions were lifted, with Israel reporting more than 1,800 new cases on Thursday alone.

Some 387 people have died since the start of the outbreak.

It remains unclear what restrictions will be placed on schools when they return in the fall. Their reopening along with other spaces earlier this summer has been blamed by some for the new wave of cases.

The new restrictions, which will not apply to essential stores such as pharmacies and food stores, come amid growing public anger against Netanyahu and the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and the country’s economic recovery.

In recent days, demonstrations have been held outside the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem with around 200 protesters turning out Thursday night. Demonstrations are also planned in Jerusalem on Friday and in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

According to the new restrictions, a maximum of 10 people will be allowed to meet up indoors and a maximum of 20 outside. The violation of any of the new measures will be a criminal offence, according to the government.

The latest restrictions follow an attempt by Netanyahu’s government this week to support the economy by offering Israelis financial support in the hope that it would fuel consumption.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu said the government would transfer money to all Israeli citizens.

Parents, he said, will receive between 2,000 (around $580) and 3,000 shekels (around $870) depending on the number of children they have, while Israelis without children will receive 750 shekels per person (around $218).

