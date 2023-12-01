Israel resumes Gaza military operation after cease-fire with Hamas ends

Israel renewed its assault on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a weeklong deal with Hamas to pause the fighting and release more than 100 hostages as well as Palestinian prisoners.

Israel's military said it had "resumed combat" shortly after the truce deal was due to expire at 7 a.m. Friday local time (midnight Thursday ET) — accusing Hamas of violating the terms of the agreement by firing rockets toward Israel from Gaza.

Around an hour before that announcement, the Israel Defense Forces said it had successfully intercepted a launch from Gaza.

It later said that a “number of launches” were identified that “were not intercepted according to protocol.” It did not mention any casualties from the launches. “IDF fighter jets are currently striking Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip,” it said.

NBC News reported airstrikes across north and south Gaza, as well as artillery shelling along the border to the east. A number of dead and injured people were seen arriving at hospitals in the center and south of the strip.

Hamas-affiliated media reported signs of heavy gunfire and that clashes were occurring in northern Gaza.

Sirens also sounded in southern Israeli communities near the border with the Palestinian enclave.