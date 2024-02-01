Near a newly dug mass grave in the southern tip of Gaza, Palestinians on Tuesday went through several dozen body bags that had been hastily delivered by an Israeli container truck, hoping to find missing loved ones.

An NBC News team in Gaza filmed people unfolding the rolled-up blue sheets of tarp containing bodies and body parts in various states of decomposition. The bodies had arrived at the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom border crossing — Karem Abu Salem in Arabic.

The video captured a container truck filled with bodies backing up in the southern border town of Rafah. Several men in hazmat suits then passed the bodies to a small crowd of men wearing face masks.

“Be gentle, be gentle!” a man said as people handled the bodies one by one.

While Israeli officials declined to comment on the transfer of the bodies, they have said in the past that they are conducting “hostage rescue operations” in Gaza, including in cemeteries, but have not indicated whether they had found the bodies of any hostages in those efforts.

More than 130 hostages taken by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 are estimated to be in Gaza, some presumed dead.