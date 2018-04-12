Netanyahu compared engaging with Iran, whose fighters have helped Syrian President Bashar al-Assad recapture swaths of land from rebels, to pre-World War II negotiations with the Nazis.

Netanyahu also spoke Wedneday with Russian President Vladimir Putin — Syria’s main backer. During the conversation, the prime minister reiterated that Israel would not allow a Iranian military buildup in Syria.

Israel has become increasingly alarmed at the growing influence of Iran and Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, particularly in Syria. Israel struck inside Syria more than 100 times since 2012, and its forces are widely believed to have bombed an air base in Syria Monday, which Iranian state media reported killed seven Iranian military personnel.

Israel also opposes the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement that curtailed Tehran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for a loosening of sanctions. Trump has vowed to renegotiate or ditch the pact

During his speech, Netanyahu said Iranians themselves were not the enemy. Instead it is “the regime of tyranny that oppresses you. When this regime disappears from the world, and it will eventually disappear, our two ancient peoples — the Jews and the Persians — will again be able to live in cooperation and brotherhood.”

Israel is not alone in ramping up the rhetoric.

Ali Akbar Velayati, the Iranian supreme leader’s most senior adviser on foreign affairs, told al-Mayadeen television that “the crime by Israel in their attack against a Syrian air base will not be left without a response.”

Paul Goldman reported from Tel Aviv, Israel, F. Brinley Bruton from London and Ali Arouzi from Tehran.