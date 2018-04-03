Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he was canceling an agreement with the U.N. refugee agency to relocate thousands of African migrants, bowing to right-wing pressure to scrap the deal.

The pact would have have given thousands of other migrants the right to stay in Israel.

Hours after announcing the arrangement on Monday, Netanyahu posted on his Facebook page that he was putting its implementation on hold until a further review.

He then declared the agreement dead at a meeting on Tuesday with representatives of residents of south Tel Aviv, a poor area that has attracted the largest migrant community. Many of its inhabitants want the Africans out.

"I have listened carefully to the many comments on the agreement. As a result, and after I again weighed the advantages and disadvantages, I decided to cancel the deal," a statement from the prime minister's office quoted Netanyahu as saying at the session.