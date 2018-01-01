Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Monday that he had "new and conclusive" proof that the Iranians were making nuclear weapons.

The evidence of Project Amad, a program to design, build and test nuclear weapons, is in 55,000 pages of documents and 55,000 files on compact disks that the Israelis sneaked out of the nondescript storage facility in Tehran where Iran's nuclear secrets are held, Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said that Iran shelved Project Amad in 2003 but didn't "shelve its nuclear ambitions" and that it continues to preserve and expand its nuclear capabilities.

Speaking at Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu swept aside a black curtain to show a shelf filled with copies of the purported files. "Iran lied, big time, after signing the nuclear deal in 2015," he said. "Iran is brazenly lying when it says it never had a nuclear weapons program. The files prove that."

Netanyahu said the evidence had been turned over to the United States, including "incriminating blueprints, incriminating photos, incriminating videos and more."

"The United States can vouch for its authenticity," Netanyahu said, repeatedly insisting that Iran "lied" as he buttressed his claims with a PowerPoint presentation.

After wrapping up his presentation, Netanyahu left without taking any questions.