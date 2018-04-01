Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Europe in a bid to rally support from key allies for amending the international nuclear deal with Iran and for pushing Iranian forces out of neighboring Syria.

Netanyahu is set to meet with leaders from Germany, France and Britain, beginning with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday.

Addressing his Cabinet on Sunday, Netanyahu said archenemy Iran would top his agenda and voiced optimism for the visit. Israel has been a leading critic of the nuclear deal, and more recently, has said it will not allow Iran to establish a permanent military presence in Syria.

"I think he will reach an understanding on the question of Iran's deployment in Syria and other activities of Iran in the region."

"For years we stood alone against these twin threats and I think that the situation has changed for the better," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu unsuccessfully tried to block the landmark deal that which gave Iran relief from crippling sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program when it was negotiated in 2015 under President Barack Obama. The Israeli leader has found a welcome ally in President Donald Trump, who last month withdrew the United States from the deal.

Both the U.S. and Israel hope Trump's withdrawal can lead all sides into addressing what they say are the deal's shortcomings — including "sunset" provisions that end restrictions on Iranian nuclear activities, such as enriching uranium, as well as permitting Iran to continue to develop long-range missiles.

Netanyahu says that as the deal expires over the next decade or so, Iran will emerge with the ability to produce a nuclear bomb in a very short time.

In addition to the U.S., the nuclear deal was negotiated by Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China. The remaining members have said they remain committed to the deal. Iran for now also is honoring the agreement, though some top officials have suggested it resume its enrichment activities.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said France will insist on having a dialogue with Iran.

An official in his office said Macron, along with Germany and the U.K., have all been "clear" that they will work with the existing deal, viewing it as the best way to control Iran's nuclear activity. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under customary briefing guidelines.

Oded Eran, a former Israeli ambassador to the European Union, said Netanyahu is unlikely to change the minds of his counterparts on the necessity for the current agreement.

But he said he may sway them on certain details not included in the deal, such as Iran's missile development and the expiration of restrictions on nuclear activity.