Israel says Iranian forces fired rockets at Golan Heights posts

About 20 projectiles were fired into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights by Iranian forces on Thursday, but minimal damage was reported and there were no Israeli casualties, Israel’s military said.

The rockets targeting Israel Defense Forces forward posts in the Golan Heights were fired around 12:10 a.m. Thursday local time (5:10 p.m. Wednesday ET), Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told reporters.

The Israeli military said the rockets were fired by Iran's Quds Force, which is part of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

A number of rockets were intercepted by the Israeli Army's Iron Dome aerial defense system, the army said on Twitter. "The IDF views this event with great severity and remains prepared for a wide variety of scenarios."

Conricus said, "Israel has responded to this attack and this is an ongoing situation."

Syria's state media said Syrian air defenses had intercepted "hostile Israeli missiles" early Thursday that were fired over southwestern Damascus, The Associated Press reported.