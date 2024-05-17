TEL AVIV — Israeli officials on Friday announced their forces in Gaza had recovered the bodies of three revelers killed by Hamas attackers near the Supernova, or Nova, music festival on Oct. 7.

According to Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari the three — Shani Louk, Amit Buskila and Itzik Gelenter — ran away from the festival, but were killed after Hamas terrorists chased them. Their bodies were later taken to Gaza.

"Heartbroken for the great loss. My wife Sara and I grieve with the families," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on X.

"We will return all our hostages," said Netanyahu, who has come under intense pressure from families of hostages desperate for the return of their loved ones. More than 130 out of 250 taken during Hamas' multi-pronged surprise terror attack remain missing and presumed in Gaza, although it is not known how many are still alive.

"I congratulate our brave forces who, with determined action, returned boys and girls to their border," Netanyahu added.

Hagari, who would not specify where in Gaza the bodies were found except to say they were in a tunnel, said the forces used information garnered during the interrogation of captured Hamas fighters to locate the hostages.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for details.