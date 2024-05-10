Israel secures spot in Eurovision grand final despite protests

Switzerland and the Netherlands, two of the favorite's to win Eurovision 2024, secured spots in Saturday’s grand final alongside Israel despite large protests against the country’s participation and booing during its performance.

Some 100,000 visitors have gathered in the southern Swedish city of Malmo for the annual kitsch-fest, under heavy police presence as authorities brace for possible unrest.

Swiss rapper and singer Nemo, 24, qualified from the second semi-final on Thursday with the song ‘The Code,’ as did Joost Klein, 26, of the Netherlands with his song ‘Europapa.’

“Singing this song in front of a live audience and knowing that so many people are listening made me really emotional,” Nemo said during a news conference following the semi-final.

The song, a drum-and-bass, opera, rap, and rock tune, is about Nemo’s journey of self-discovery as a non-binary person.

“I think it’s really important that we have so much queer representation this year,” Nemo said, referring to Irish contestants Bambie Thug, who also secured a spot in the final after performing in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Israeli solo artist Eden Golan, 20, and her song ‘Hurricane’ also qualified for Saturday’s grand show, which will feature performances from 26 countries.

Some booing was heard from the crowd before, during and after Golan’s performance but also applause and Israeli flags waving, according to a Reuters journalist in the auditorium.

“I’m so overwhelmed with emotions,” Golan later told the news conference.