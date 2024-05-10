Defiant Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed his country would "stand alone" if its closest ally followed through on threats to suspend arms shipments over a full-scale invasion of Rafah, where more than one million people have taken refuge.

Speaking Thursday after President Joe Biden's warning sparked fury and infighting among his senior figures, Netanyahu said Israel would "fight with our fingernails" in order to pursue its proclaimed goal of eliminating Hamas — with or without the backing of the U.S., which until recent months had been in little doubt.

In a separate pre-taped interview with reality show host Dr. Phil McGraw that aired later Thursday, Netanyahu noted his decadeslong relationship with Biden and said "we often had our agreements, but we've had our disagreements. We’ve been able to overcome them."

"I hope we can overcome them now, but we will do what we have to do to protect our country, and that means to protect our future. And that means we will defeat Hamas, including in Rafah. We have no other choice," he said.

The rupture between the two allies comes as talks stalled in a U.S. push for a cease-fire that would head off a ground assault on Rafah. Israeli and Hamas delegations left Cairo without a deal to end the fighting in Gaza and secure the release of hostages still held in the enclave.

With no truce in sight, Israeli forces have continued to bombard areas of Rafah and conduct ground operations in parts of the city.