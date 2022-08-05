Israel strikes Gaza, with Palestinian militant commander among the dead after days of tensions

Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza on Friday,, killing at least eight people, including a senior militant, according to Palestinian officials. Israel said it was targeting the Islamic Jihad militant group after days of heightened tensions following the arrest of a senior militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.

The strikes risk igniting yet another war in the territory, which is ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas and is home to about 2 million Palestinians. The assassination of a senior militant would likely be met by rocket fire from Gaza, pushing the region closer to all-out war.

A blast could be heard in Gaza City, where smoke poured out of the seventh floor of a tall building on Friday afternoon.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least eight people were killed, including a five-year-old girl, and at least 40 wounded. Islamic Jihad said a Gaza commander, Taiseer al-Jabari, was among those killed.

The Israeli military said it was targeting Islamic Jihad in an operation named “Breaking Dawn.” It also announced a “special situation” on the home front, with schools closed and limits placed on other activities in communities within 50 miles of the border.