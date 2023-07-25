Israel is in turmoil after judicial overhaul vote. What now?

What happened on Monday?

On Monday, the Knesset passed one of its most contentious laws since Israel was founded in 1948. While the ability to overrule Cabinet minister decisions for being “unreasonable” is rarely used, it was employed in January when the court ruled that the appointment of a minister was “unreasonable in the extreme” because of his criminal convictions. Netanyahu, much to his displeasure, had no choice but to remove him.

The change is part of a long-promised raft of proposals from Netanyahu’s coalition of far-right and hard-line religious parties. Netanyahu has long argued that the Supreme Court is a liberal, politically motivated body in need of reform.

There were hopes that a compromise could be reached. But the ruling coalition passed the law by 64 votes, with none against — opposition lawmakers left the parliament chamber in protest during the roll call.

In a statement addressed to the Israeli people Monday, Netanyahu said: “We passed the amendment on the reason of reasonableness, so that the elected government could lead the policy in accordance with the decision of the majority of the country’s citizens.”

Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right Cabinet minister and leader of the Religious Zionist Party, said in a statement that the change had started “to repair the judicial system and restore the balance between the authorities that was violated 30 years ago by Aharon Barak,” referring to the former president of the Supreme Court who developed the “reasonableness” test.