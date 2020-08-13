Israel, United Arab Emirates agree to full normalization of relations

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to normalize ties in a breakthrough brokered by the U.S., according to President Donald Trump.

"This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region," according to a joint statement tweeted by Trump.

As a result, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the Trump administration's Mideast peace plan, the statement said, adding the country would focus on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. Andrew Harnik / AFP via Getty Images file

"The United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates are confident that additional diplomatic breakthroughs with other nations are possible, and will work together to achieve this goal," it added.

Netanyahu had previously planned to annex parts of the Israeli occupied West Bank, viewing the White House's plan released in January as an opportunity to extend Israeli sovereignty to parts of the disputed territory.

Netanyahu tweeted Thursday that it was "a historic day."

Delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, direct flights, security and the establishment of reciprocal embassies, among other things, it added.

Israel currently has peace deals with only two Arab countries — Egypt and Jordan — where it has fortified embassies.

