TEL AVIV — Israel has reportedly canceled plans to send warplanes to a joint military exercise with the U.S. amid concern over the buildup of Iranian forces across the border in Syria.

The decision not to send F-15 jets to the drill in Alaska was widely reported by the Israeli media to be linked to worries over a possible Iranian attack, potentially involving an armed drone. A spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces confirmed to NBC News that “aircraft participation in the exercise was adjusted.”

Late on Tuesday, Education Minister Naftali Bennett became the latest in a string of senior Israeli officials to promise that the country would respond to threats from Iran and elsewhere.

“The Iranian octopus is trying to strangle us and break our spirit,” he said at an event in Jerusalem honoring fallen soldiers. “Israel is stronger than those against us. From here I tell the leaders of Iran, Syria, Hamas and Hezbollah — do not try us.”

Bennett is an important, and hawkish, member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government.

Netanyahu last week also warned Iran not to test his country's resolve, saying, "Our policy can be summed up in three words: aggression against aggression."

Israel has become increasingly alarmed at influence of Iran and Tehran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, particularly in Syria.

Israel has struck inside Syria more than 100 times since 2012 — mostly targeting suspected weapons convoys for Hezbollah. Israel is believed to have bombed an air base in Syria on April 9, which Iranian state media reported killed seven Iranian military personnel.

Iran, which denies it is setting up permanent bases in Syria, has pushed back — albeit with less fiery rhetoric.

“Israeli aggression against the Syrians and the region’s Muslims remains ongoing,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Monday, adding the country would respond "sooner or later."