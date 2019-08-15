Breaking News Emails
JERUSALEM — Israel will bar two pro-Palestinian Democratic congresswomen from visiting the country, in a move that will likely strain relations between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Democrats in Washington, the deputy foreign minister said Thursday.
Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan both have been outspoken critics of Israel.
Israel's deputy foreign minister said Thursday on Israeli state radio that the country had decided not to allow Tlaib and Omar to enter. They had been expected to arrive on Sunday.
"We will not permit someone who negates our right of existence in the world to enter the country," said Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely. "As a matter of principle, this decision is very correct."
Israel to block visit by Reps. Omar and Tlaib after Trump tweetAug. 15, 201905:28
Omar and Tlaib have previously voiced their support for the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, known as BDS. Under Israeli law, supporters of the movement can be denied entry to Israel.
Omar has also been accused by House Democratic leaders for promoting “anti-Semitic tropes” and in February she was forced to apologize for controversial tweets about the pro-Israel lobby in the United States.
In one tweet she said money was driving U.S. lawmakers to defend Israel and that AIPAC — the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee — was paying politicians to support Israel.
But Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S., Ron Dermer, told the Times of Israel last month that the country would not block their trip.
“Out of respect for the U.S. Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America, we would not deny entry to any member of Congress into Israel,” Dermer told the Israeli newspaper.
Netanyahu held consultations with members of his cabinet Wednesday about the congresswomen's upcoming visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories, a government official said in a statement earlier Thursday.
Barring the congresswomen from entering could risk further straining relations between Israel’s right-wing government, which has stressed its close ties with the Trump administration, and Democrats in Congress.
Tlaib, 43, was born in the United States but draws her roots from a Palestinian village in the West Bank where her grandmother and extended family still live. The congresswoman said she had hoped to visit her family during the trip.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked Tlaib and Omar in recent months, including a series of tweets on July 14 in which he said they should "go back" to the "broken" countries they came from.
Both are U.S. citizens and are members of the so-called "Squad" of newly-elected left-wing Democratic representatives, along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.
Lawahez Jabari reported from Jerusalem and Saphora Smith from London.