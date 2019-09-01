Breaking News Emails
TEL AVIV — Israel's military said on Sunday that it fired into southern Lebanon after a number of anti-tank missiles targeted an Israeli military base and army vehicles near the border.
Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle, killing or wounding those inside, NBC News has learned.
There was no immediate word from the Israeli military on any casualties, though the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement that several anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon and "a number of hits were confirmed."
Israel said it was responding with fire toward "the sources of fire and targets in southern Lebanon."
Following the exchange, residents near the border were told to stay in their homes and open shelters.
Just hours before Sunday's incident, the Lebanese military said an Israeli drone, which violated Lebanon's airspace, dropped incendiary material and sparked a fire in a pine forest by the border.
The fires near the border in Lebanon "originate with operations by our forces in the area," the Israeli military said in a statement without elaborating.
Tensions in the region have escalated in recent weeks after a series of airstrikes in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon that neighboring countries blame on Israel.
Hezbollah's leader said late on Saturday its field commanders were ready to respond to Israeli attacks.
Israel's military said on Saturday that it had ordered extra forces to deploy near the border amid rising tensions in the area, which had been largely quiet since both long-time enemies fought a month-long war in 2006.
Paul Goldman reported from Tel Aviv, Lawahez Jabari from jerusalem and Yuliya Talmazan from London.