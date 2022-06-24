Israeli forces fired shots that killed Palestinian American journalist, U.N. panel finds

Findings show that Israeli security forces fired the bullets that killed Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in May, and not indiscriminate firing from Palestinians, a spokesperson for the United Nations human rights office said on Friday.

“It is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation,” Ravina Shamdasani told a briefing in Geneva.

Israeli and Palestinians officials have exchanged recriminations over the incident, which has heightened tensions. Israel has denied that any Israeli soldier “targeted a journalist.”

A group of 24 U.S. senators on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to ensure direct U.S. involvement in the investigation into the killing of the Al Jazeera journalist, who was covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank last month.

The lawmakers, all of them Democrats plus two independents, called for “a thorough and transparent investigation under U.S. auspices” into Abu Akleh's death in Jenin on May 11.

“It is clear that neither of the parties on the ground trust the other to conduct a credible and independent investigation,” wrote the lawmakers, led by Senator Chris Van Hollen, in a letter to Biden, who is due to visit Israel in July.

“We believe the only way to achieve that goal is for the United States to be directly involved,” they wrote.