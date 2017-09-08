TEL AVIV, Israel — An Israeli was captured by rebel forces after crossing the border into Syria before being released and returning home.

But this former captive has talons and a massive wingspan.

Four months ago, a griffon vulture nicknamed “S-98” was set free by staff at the Gamla Nature Reserve located in the Golan Heights, northeast of Tel Aviv.

Roni Elias holds S-98 after the bird was brought back from Syria. Ramat Gan Safari Veterinary Hospital

The site is the largest nesting colony of griffon vultures in Israel and home to 40 birds.

The griffon vulture is in danger of extinction and S-98 was among some chicks sent to the reserve from Spain 3 years ago so they could be raised and released.

Staff placed an identification ring on its leg, a tag on its wing and a GPS transmitter on its back.

Late last month, the device went silent.

Earlier this week, humanitarian aid organization Israeli Flying Aid contacted the reserve to say that a head of a Syrian rebel militia group has found a bird and sent photos of it.

"I personally raised this vulture, so when I saw the pictures, I was very excited,” Eldad Eitan, a manager at Gamla Nature Reserve, told NBC News.

Eitan said vulture was lucky to have fallen into the hands of a rebel commander who loved animals and had a particular interest in birds.

Eitan immediately contacted insurgent to send instructions on how to properly take care of a griffon vulture.

“Usually, vultures eat cow meat, goats and sheep, so that’s what I messaged him,” Eitan said. “He returned the message, saying that [his fighters] didn’t have any meat to eat for themselves, but that he could get chickens.”

The militant said S-98 was fed two chickens a day while his fighters ate only bread.

A Syrian rebel commander helped rescue and deliver this griffon vulture back home to Israel.

Eventually, the two men hatched a plan to get the vulture back into Israel.

The commander agreed to bring the vulture back to the Israeli-Syrian border, some 180 miles away from where it was held, in return for humanitarian aid.

“This was a big task for him since he was surrounded by ISIS troops,” Eitan said.

On Thursday, the vulture was handed over to the Israelis.

“They had to check that the vulture was not booby-trapped and that it was all right,” Eitan added.

S-98 is now back home and is being treated for a leg injury. The bird has been given painkillers and antibiotics, but is in good shape.

After the successful handover, Eitan says he messaged the Syrian commander to personally thank him and express his hope that peace will prevail.

“The Syrians answered me that they too hoped that the war will end soon and that they returned the bird as a ‘thank you’ gesture for Israel taking care of wounded Syrians," he said.

The cliffs of the Gamla Nature Reserve in the Golan Heights are home to the largest and most important nesting colony of griffon vultures and raptors in the country. Google Maps

They even suggested that could one day all meet up.

Eitan says the S-98 saga gives him hope for the future.

“The vulture that came back is very symbolic,” he said. “It proves that there is no substitute for humanity.”

Paul Goldman reported from Tel Aviv. Yuliya Talmazan reported from London.