Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank as Gaza rockets are fired

Militants from the Gaza Strip fired rockets on Wednesday after Israeli forces withdrew from the Palestinian city of Jenin, following one of their biggest military operations in the occupied West Bank for years.

Israeli jets hit an underground weapons manufacturing facility in response, the military said, but it was not immediately clear whether there would be any further escalation.

Hours earlier, two Reuters reporters saw convoys of Israeli military vehicles leaving Jenin after dark in what appeared to signal an end to an Israeli operation that began early on Monday.

Twelve Palestinians, at least five of them fighters, and one Israeli soldier had been killed.

The operation, which the army said was aimed at destroying militant infrastructure and weapons in the Jenin refugee camp, was launched with a drone strike on Monday, and over 1,000 troops were deployed.