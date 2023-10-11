Israel's 'Iron Dome' has never been more important as it fends off Hamas attacks

Israel designed its vaunted Iron Dome air defense system for instances just like this as rockets have rained down from Hamas militants in neighboring Gaza.

The short-range system, which became fully operational in March 2011, has been "tested consistently" and "successfully prevented countless rockets from hitting Israeli communities," according Israel's Ministry of Defense.

The Israeli Iron Dome missile system in Ashkelon, Israel, in 2011. Uriel Sinai / Getty Images file

It's designed as a mobile anti-rocket, anti-mortar and anti-artillery system that should be able to intercept launches from from 2.5 to 43 miles away, according to a Congressional Research Service report on March 1.

It has radar that can detect where a rocket has been fired from, analyzing its route, trajectory and intended target spot. A command and control center can then launch its own Tamir missile to intercept the enemy missile.

"Israel has at least ten Iron Dome batteries deployed throughout the country, each designed to defend a 60-square-mile populated area," according to the CRS report. "Israel’s Defense Ministry claims that Iron Dome successfully intercepted 97% of all targets it engaged during a summer 2022 confrontation in which Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ) fired rockets into Israel."

The Iron Dome's importance to Israeli defense isn't lost on American lawmakers, who have voted frequently over the years to support its funding. The United States has provided nearly $3 billion in Iron Dome funding, according to the report.