It's a long way up: Eiffel Tower reopens after lockdown but you'll have to take the stairs

Visitors to Paris will only be access the tower via staircases until it resumes full services later this summer.
Image: Visitors wearing protective facemasks queue as they wait for the partial reopening of Eiffel Tower on June 25, 2020, in Paris
Visitors wearing protective facemasks stand in line as they wait for the partial reopening of Eiffel Tower on Thursday in Paris, as France eases its COVID-19 lockdown measures.Thomas Samson / AFP - Getty Images

By Reuters

PARIS — The Eiffel Tower on Thursday welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War II.

Strict hygiene and safety measures have been put in place for the re-opening.

Visitors can access the 1,062-foot high tower only via staircases until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time being because of safety considerations.

In addition, visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower, and anyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering.

It takes between 30 and 45 minutes to climb the 674 steps to the 2nd floor, according to the Eiffel Tower's website.

Managers say they hope to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer.

