PARIS — The Eiffel Tower on Thursday welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War II.

Strict hygiene and safety measures have been put in place for the re-opening.

Visitors can access the 1,062-foot high tower only via staircases until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time being because of safety considerations.

In addition, visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower, and anyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering.

It takes between 30 and 45 minutes to climb the 674 steps to the 2nd floor, according to the Eiffel Tower's website.

Managers say they hope to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer.