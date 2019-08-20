Breaking News Emails
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he will resign because his right-wing coalition partner, the anti-immigration League party, led by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, has decided to yank its support for the populist government.
The fate of the government now rests in the hands of Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
Conte told the Italian parliament of his plans on Tuesday afternoon and he will officially inform Mattarella of his decision later on.
Mattarella, as head of state, could ask Conte to stay on and try to find an alternative majority in parliament, or accept his resignation and see if some other leader can forge an alternative coalition.
Failing that, Mattarella could dissolve parliament, setting the stage for a new general election as early as October.
Italian bond yields fell on Tuesday in the wake of Conte's announcement, which could lead to political uncertainty.
Earlier this month, Salvini brought his government to the brink of collapse by calling for an early election that could see the country lurch toward the far-right.
The League is a staunchly anti-immigration party. Salvini has pledged to deport half a million people and has barred entry to ships carrying refugees.
The party has recently been climbing in opinion polls, edging toward the 40 percent of public support it would need to govern alone.
Were Salvini to win an early election, experts said it would make it one of the most right-wing governments in Europe, which has seen a shift toward that extreme in recent years, with far-right, anti-immigration and anti-Islam parties breaking into the political mainstream in France, Germany, the United Kingdom and beyond.