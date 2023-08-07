One of Italy's most-wanted men spent 11 years on the run, only to be betrayed by his love for the soccer team he left behind.

The fugitive with alleged mafia links has now been arrested on a Greek island after police said they spotted him there celebrating his team being crowned Italian champions.

Vincenzo La Porta, 60, was arrested while he was riding a scooter on the island of Corfu on Friday, Italian police said. They said they had been tipped off by a picture of soccer fans at a restaurant on the island celebrating Napoli's triumph earlier this year.

Police said it was La Porta's appearance in the photo, holding a scarf in the sky blue colors of his beloved team, that gave him away.

"Betraying him was his passion for soccer and for the Napoli team," police said in a statement, the Associated Press reported. "With the championship victory, La Porta couldn’t resist celebrating."

The Carabinieri, Italy's paramilitary police force, said La Porta — who was on a list of Italy’s 100 most-wanted dangerous suspects — has already been convicted in his absence of criminal association, tax evasion and fraud and sentenced to 14 years in jail. Police said he has links to the Naples-based Camorra crime syndicate.